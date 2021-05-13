Vaccine passports: why they are good for society
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
As more and more people get vaccinated, some governments are relying on “vaccine passports” as a way of reopening society. These passports are essentially certificates that show the holder has been immunised against COVID-19, which restaurants, pubs, bars, sports venues and others can use to grant them entry.
Israel currently operates a “green pass” system, which allows vaccinated people access to theatres, concert halls, indoor restaurants and bars. The UK government,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 13, 2021