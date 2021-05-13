Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who was better at predicting the course of the pandemic – experts or the public?

By Gabriel Recchia, Research Associate, Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication, University of Cambridge
Members of the public were more overconfident and less accurate in predicting the likely number of infections and deaths, but both groups missed the mark.


© The Conversation -


