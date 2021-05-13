Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protests by Palestinian citizens in Israel signal growing sense of a common struggle

By Maha Nassar, Associate Professor in the School of Middle Eastern and North African Studies, University of Arizona
Attempts to integrate Palestinian citizens of Israel into the Israeli state have failed. What is emerging is growing solidarity with those living in occupied territories, argues a scholar of the region.


© The Conversation -


