Refugee camps can wreak enormous environmental damages – should source countries be liable for them?
By Leonard Hammer, Director of Outreach and Development, Human Rights Practice Graduate Programs, University of Arizona
Saleh Ahmed, Assistant Professor, School of Public Service, Boise State University
International law bars nations from causing environmental harms in other states. Should that include sending thousands of refugees over the border in search of food, water and shelter?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 13, 2021