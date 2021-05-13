Scientists at work: Helping endangered sea turtles, one emergency surgery at a time
By John Thomason, Associate Professor of Small Animal Internal Medicine, Mississippi State University
Debra Moore, Assistant Clinical Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Mississippi State University
For the endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle, every individual matters. A team of veterinarians and biologists has formed a network along the Gulf Coast to save injured sea turtles and the species.
- Thursday, May 13, 2021