Apple threatens to upend podcasting's free, open architecture
By John Sullivan, Professor of Media and Communication, Muhlenberg College
Kim Fox, Professor of Practice in Journalism and Mass Communication, American University in Cairo
Richard Berry, Senior Lecturer in Radio, University of Sunderland
Podcasting exploded due to the lack of gatekeepers. Now big tech companies are starting to act like traditional media networks, signing popular hosts to exclusive contracts and establishing paywalls.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 13, 2021