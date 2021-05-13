Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Too late, already bolted: how a faster WHO response could have slowed COVID-19's spread

By Michael Toole, Professor of International Health, Burnet Institute
Share this article
The first few months of 2020 were critical to the World Health Organization's response to COVID-19. But the latest report into what happened wasn't all damning.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Former minister's memoir is a candid critique of South Africa's political economy
~ People with HIV are still dying from a treatable, but neglected, disease: all it needs is a plan
~ Who is artist Luis Manuel Otero, symbol of the resistance and thorn in the side of the Cuban regime?
~ Benin: Threat on transgender people and their defenders following the assault on three of them
~ Palestinian reporters injured in Jerusalem, 21 media outlets destroyed in Gaza
~ No vaccine 'targets', but Australians could still be vaccinated by end of year
~ What is repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation and how does it actually work?
~ What is the Moderna COVID vaccine? Does it work, and is it safe?
~ The 2021-22 budget has added salt to universities' COVID wounds
~ With billions more allocated to immigration detention, another bleak year for refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter