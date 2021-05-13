Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Benin: Threat on transgender people and their defenders following the assault on three of them

Share this article
Authorities in Benin must immediately take all necessary measures to protect transgender people and the associations that defend them, after three transgender women were forced to undress, beaten and robbed by a group of men at a bar in the capital Cotonou, Amnesty International said today.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Palestinian reporters injured in Jerusalem, 21 media outlets destroyed in Gaza
~ No vaccine 'targets', but Australians could still be vaccinated by end of year
~ What is repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation and how does it actually work?
~ What is the Moderna COVID vaccine? Does it work, and is it safe?
~ The 2021-22 budget has added salt to universities' COVID wounds
~ With billions more allocated to immigration detention, another bleak year for refugees
~ Big-spending 'recovery budget' leaves universities out in the cold
~ Poor nutrition changes the way a body fights infection: this might protect against severe COVID-19
~ Thailand: Covid-19 Outbreaks in Prisons
~ Several Top Hamas Military Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter