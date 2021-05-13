Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Palestinian reporters injured in Jerusalem, 21 media outlets destroyed in Gaza

By alexandraek
NewsAmid continuing violent clashes in Jerusalem with Palestinian reporters among the victims and Israeli airforce attacks on media outlets in Gaza City, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Israel’s disproportionate use of force against journalists, who should under no circumstances be treated as parties to the armed conflict.At least seven journalists were injured by rubber bullets fired by Israeli soldiers t


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


