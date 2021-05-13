Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No vaccine 'targets', but Australians could still be vaccinated by end of year

By Driss Ait Ouakrim, Research Fellow, Population Interventions Unit, Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Ameera Katar, Data Analyst and Research Coordinator, The University of Melbourne
Tony Blakely, Professor of Epidemiology, Population Interventions Unit, Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
This week's budget assumes all Australians will have the chance to be fully vaccinated by the end of the year. It's ambitious but possible.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Benin: Threat on transgender people and their defenders following the assault on three of them
~ Palestinian reporters injured in Jerusalem, 21 media outlets destroyed in Gaza
~ What is repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation and how does it actually work?
~ What is the Moderna COVID vaccine? Does it work, and is it safe?
~ The 2021-22 budget has added salt to universities' COVID wounds
~ With billions more allocated to immigration detention, another bleak year for refugees
~ Big-spending 'recovery budget' leaves universities out in the cold
~ Poor nutrition changes the way a body fights infection: this might protect against severe COVID-19
~ Thailand: Covid-19 Outbreaks in Prisons
~ Several Top Hamas Military Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter