No vaccine 'targets', but Australians could still be vaccinated by end of year
By Driss Ait Ouakrim, Research Fellow, Population Interventions Unit, Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Ameera Katar, Data Analyst and Research Coordinator, The University of Melbourne
Tony Blakely, Professor of Epidemiology, Population Interventions Unit, Centre for Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
This week's budget assumes all Australians will have the chance to be fully vaccinated by the end of the year. It's ambitious but possible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 13, 2021