Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 2021-22 budget has added salt to universities' COVID wounds

By Andrew Norton, Professor in the Practice of Higher Education Policy, Australian National University
The federal government’s budget announcements this week included nothing new for universities — an industry hit particularly hard by the pandemic border closures and loss of international students.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday night confirmed Australia’s border is likely to remain closed until mid-2022. Research from the Mitchell Institute found a third academic year of few new international students…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


