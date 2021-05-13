Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With billions more allocated to immigration detention, another bleak year for refugees

By Claire Higgins, Senior Research Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW
Share this article
Refugees and asylum seekers will take little comfort from the 2021–22 budget. Resettlement places remain capped, while spending on offshore processing, immigration detention and deterrence measures remains high.

For those still held offshore in Papua New Guinea or Nauru, in detention here in Australia, or on temporary visas in our community, the budget compounds the human cost of Australia’s hardline asylum policy.

Cap remains the same on refugee placements


Before COVID-19, Australia’s…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Benin: Threat on transgender people and their defenders following the assault on three of them
~ Palestinian reporters injured in Jerusalem, 21 media outlets destroyed in Gaza
~ No vaccine 'targets', but Australians could still be vaccinated by end of year
~ What is repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation and how does it actually work?
~ What is the Moderna COVID vaccine? Does it work, and is it safe?
~ The 2021-22 budget has added salt to universities' COVID wounds
~ Big-spending 'recovery budget' leaves universities out in the cold
~ Poor nutrition changes the way a body fights infection: this might protect against severe COVID-19
~ Thailand: Covid-19 Outbreaks in Prisons
~ Several Top Hamas Military Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter