Human Rights Observatory

Big-spending 'recovery budget' leaves universities out in the cold

By Frank Larkins, Professor Emeritus and Former Deputy Vice Chancellor, The University of Melbourne
Ian Marshman, Honorary Principal Fellow, Melbourne Centre for the Study of Higher Education, The University of Melbourne
The budget splashed out extra money for almost every sector deemed important to economic recovery (or politically sensitive). But with universities in a state of financial crisis, they missed out.


