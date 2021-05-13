Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poor nutrition changes the way a body fights infection: this might protect against severe COVID-19

By Burtram C. Fielding, Professor and Director: Research Development, University of the Western Cape
Dewald Schoeman, PhD Candidate, Molecular Biology and Virology, University of the Western Cape
Deficient leptin levels caused by malnutrition might protect against severe COVID-19 and related death. This could be another reason for the lower than expected COVID-19 deaths in Africa.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


