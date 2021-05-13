Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How snake fangs evolved to perfectly fit their food

By Silke Cleuren, PhD candidate, Monash University
Alistair Evans, Associate Professor, Monash University
David Hocking, Curator of Vertebrate Zoology and Palaeontology, Monash University
Share this article
Few structures in nature inspire more fear and fascination than the fangs of venomous snakes.

These needle-like teeth are used by snakes to pierce their prey and inject deadly venom. With more than 3000 species of snake inhabiting our world, we wondered: are all their fangs the same? Or are their fangs differently shaped depending on what they eat, as we find in other animal groups?

To uncover the answer, we examined the three-dimensional shape of snake fangs in 81 species and found that fangs have indeed evolved to suit the snake’s preferred prey, from hard-shelled crabs…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Thailand: Covid-19 Outbreaks in Prisons
~ Several Top Hamas Military Commanders Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
~ NZ Budget 2021: we need the arts to live, but artists need to earn a living
~ How can the world help India — and where does that help need to go?
~ Money for telescopes and vaccines is great, but the budget's lack of basic science funding risks leaving Australia behind
~ The Mitchells vs The Machines shows 'smart' tech might be less of a threat to family bonds than we fear
~ The budget should have been a road to Australia's low-emissions future. Instead, it's a flight of fancy
~ In Cameroon Transgender Women Given Five-Years in Prison
~ 'Top down' disaster resilience doesn't work. The National Recovery and Resilience Agency must have community at its heart
~ Guide to the Classics: Montesquieu’s Persian Letters at 300 — an Enlightenment story that resonates in a time of culture wars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter