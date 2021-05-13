Tolerance.ca
The Mitchells vs The Machines shows 'smart' tech might be less of a threat to family bonds than we fear

By Deborah Lupton, SHARP Professor, leader of the Vitalities Lab, Centre for Social Research in Health and Social Policy Centre, UNSW Sydney, and leader of the UNSW Node of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decison-Making and Society, UNSW
Fictional screen robots have long represented our fear of technology. A new animated family film combines this trepidation with many parents' fear of losing offline connection with their kids.


