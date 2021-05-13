Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

In Cameroon Transgender Women Given Five-Years in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Njeuken Loic (known as “Shakiro”) and Mouthe Roland (known as “Patricia”), two transgender women, in a Douala prison. © Private, Douala, Cameroon, March 2021 On May 11, a Cameroonian court sentenced two transgender women to five years in prison and fines of 200,000 CFA (USD $370) under a law that forbids same-sex relations. The women, Njeuken Loic (known as “Shakiro”) and Mouthe Roland (known as “Patricia”), should never have been arrested and have already experienced abuse in pre-trial detention. For trans women, five years in a Cameroonian men’s prison can amount…


© Human Rights Watch -


