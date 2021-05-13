Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Covid-19 Outbreaks in Prisons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In this photo released by the Department of Corrections, COVID-19 prisoners sit inside a field hospital set up at the Medical Correctional Institution to treat COVID-19 inmates in Bangkok, Thailand on May 8, 2021. © 2021 Department of Corrections, Thailand via AP (New York) – People held in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention facilities are at grave risk from Covid-19 outbreaks, Human Rights Watch said today. The Thai authorities should immediately act to ensure that prisoners and detainees have access to adequate protective measures and health care. The…


