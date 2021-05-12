Tolerance.ca
Guide to the Classics: Montesquieu’s Persian Letters at 300 — an Enlightenment story that resonates in a time of culture wars

By Knox Peden, Senior Lecturer in European Enlightenment Studies, The University of Queensland
In this influential novel, two Persians travel to Paris and report their bemusement at its customs. Questions such as the dilemmas of tolerance and the social nature of our identities are explored.


© The Conversation -


