Human Rights Observatory

Soaring housing costs are pushing retirees into areas where disaster risks are high

By Lois Towart, Lecturer in Property Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Kristian Ruming, Associate Professor in Urban Geography, Macquarie University
Low-income retirees have long found affordable housing in caravan parks and relocatable home estates. But they are becoming harder to find, and often come with a risk of hazards such as flooding.


© The Conversation -


