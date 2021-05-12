Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public health officials are failing to communicate effectively about AstraZeneca

By Sibo Chen, Assistant Professor, School of Professional Communication, Ryerson University
Share this article
Canadian public health organizations have run into a serious communication problem about the AstraZeneca vaccine. Crisis management and communication theories explain what's gone wrong.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Seti: how microbes could communicate with alien species
~ How sex work has been affected by the pandemic
~ Dunbar’s number: why my theory that humans can only maintain 150 friendships has withstood 30 years of scrutiny
~ Israel-Palestine conflict: the role of Hamas and Fatah rivalry in latest violence
~ Confusing AstraZeneca warfare messaging: Destroy the COVID-19 enemy fast, but wait
~ Anti-Black racism is not a 'consensual schoolyard fight'
~ Curious Kids: Can dogs catch COVID-19?
~ Denying Black musicians their royalties has a history emerging out of slavery
~ Teeth of fallen soldiers hold evidence that foreigners fought alongside ancient Greeks, challenging millennia of military history
~ Judge rejects NRA's bankruptcy bid, allowing New York's lawsuit against the gun group to proceed: 5 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter