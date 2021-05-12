Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seti: how microbes could communicate with alien species

By Predrag Slijepcevic, Senior Lecturer in Biology, Brunel University London
Nalin Chandra Wickramasinghe, Honorary Professor, University of Buckingham
Share this article
Are we alone in the universe? The famous Seti (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) programme has been trying to answer this question since 1959. American astronomer Carl Sagan, and many others, believed that other human-like civilisations must exist, and that we could communicate with them. But sceptics are not convinced, arguing the lack of evidence for such civilisations suggests they are exceedingly rare.

But if other human-like civilisations are unlikely to exist, could there exist other forms…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Public health officials are failing to communicate effectively about AstraZeneca
~ How sex work has been affected by the pandemic
~ Dunbar’s number: why my theory that humans can only maintain 150 friendships has withstood 30 years of scrutiny
~ Israel-Palestine conflict: the role of Hamas and Fatah rivalry in latest violence
~ Confusing AstraZeneca warfare messaging: Destroy the COVID-19 enemy fast, but wait
~ Anti-Black racism is not a 'consensual schoolyard fight'
~ Curious Kids: Can dogs catch COVID-19?
~ Denying Black musicians their royalties has a history emerging out of slavery
~ Teeth of fallen soldiers hold evidence that foreigners fought alongside ancient Greeks, challenging millennia of military history
~ Judge rejects NRA's bankruptcy bid, allowing New York's lawsuit against the gun group to proceed: 5 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter