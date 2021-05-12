Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How sex work has been affected by the pandemic

By Taha Yasseri, Associate Professor, School of Sociology; Geary Fellow, Geary Institute for Public Policy, University College Dublin
In the months before the pandemic, I was involved in an extensive piece of research into the sex work industry in the UK. Focusing on the main online market for sex work in the UK, AdultWork, we analysed the profiles of more than 11,500 sex workers to understand the industry and how it operates online.

The total number of sex workers in the UK was estimated in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


