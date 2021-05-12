Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel-Palestine conflict: the role of Hamas and Fatah rivalry in latest violence

By Julie M Norman, Lecturer in Politics & International Relations, UCL
The deadly escalation of violence across Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, in which at least 40 people have been killed and hundreds injured, has demonstrated how the core fault-lines of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians still run deep. But the dynamics of the violence also underscore internal divisions and crises of leadership on both sides.

For Israelis, this has manifested itself in four…


