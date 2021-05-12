Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: Can dogs catch COVID-19?

By Beth Daly, Associate Professor of Anthrozoology, University of Windsor
Share this article
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. Have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Send it to CuriousKidsCanada@theconversation.com.

Can Tulip (our dog) catch COVID-19? — Tiju, 7, Toronto

Just as humans can come into contact with germs and not always get sick, so can dogs. Even if dogs do get infected, COVID-19 affects them differently than humans because dogs don’t seem to get very sick. So, Tiju, you really don’t have to worry about Tulip catching COVID-19.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus called SARS-CoV2.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Public health officials are failing to communicate effectively about AstraZeneca
~ Seti: how microbes could communicate with alien species
~ How sex work has been affected by the pandemic
~ Dunbar’s number: why my theory that humans can only maintain 150 friendships has withstood 30 years of scrutiny
~ Israel-Palestine conflict: the role of Hamas and Fatah rivalry in latest violence
~ Confusing AstraZeneca warfare messaging: Destroy the COVID-19 enemy fast, but wait
~ Anti-Black racism is not a 'consensual schoolyard fight'
~ Denying Black musicians their royalties has a history emerging out of slavery
~ Teeth of fallen soldiers hold evidence that foreigners fought alongside ancient Greeks, challenging millennia of military history
~ Judge rejects NRA's bankruptcy bid, allowing New York's lawsuit against the gun group to proceed: 5 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter