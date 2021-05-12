Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thai premier, UN rapporteurs asked to prevent journalists being returned to Myanmar

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is very concerned about the fate of three journalists and two press freedom activists who fled from Myanmar to neighbouring Thailand and who are now facing possible deportation back Myanmar, where their lives would be in danger.RSF calls on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to prevent their deportation and has asked three UN special rapporteurs – on freedom of opinion and expression, on Myanmar and on torture – and th


