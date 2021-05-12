Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How America’s partisan divide over pandemic responses played out in the states

By Julie VanDusky-Allen, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Olga Shvetsova, Professor of Political Science and Economics, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a partisan divide has existed over the appropriate government response to the public health crisis. Democrats have been more likely to favor stricter policies such as prolonged economic shutdowns, limits on gathering in groups and mask mandates. Republicans overall have favored less stringent policies.

As political scientists and public health scholars, we’ve been studying political responses to the pandemic…


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -


