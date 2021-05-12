Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Domestic violence isn't about just physical violence – and state laws are beginning to recognize that

By Lisa Aronson Fontes, Senior Lecturer, Interdisciplinary Studies, University of Massachusetts Amherst
The law continues to treat intimate partner violence like a bar fight – considering only what happened in a given violent incident. But domestic violence isn't about just physical violence.


