Myanmar's anti-coup protesters defy rigid gender roles – and subvert stereotypes about women to their advantage

By Ei Hlaing, Assistant Professor of Psychological Science, University of Lynchburg
Myanmar's culture values men over women – and the military, which staged a Feb. 1 coup, brutally enforces the patriarchy. But Gen Z democracy activists are busting stereotypes with their struggle.


© The Conversation -


