Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cooking with kids at home saw a boom during lockdown – here's why it needs to continue

By Fiona Lavelle, Research Fellow in the Institute for Global Food Security, Queen's University Belfast
During lockdown, cooking and baking were routinely suggested as a fun way to keep children busy. It got them learning too


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


