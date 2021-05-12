Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Almost divine power': the lawyers who sign off who lives and who dies in modern war zones

By Craig Jones, Lecturer in Political Geography, Newcastle University
Share this article
When we think of war, we might think of soldiers on the front line – or those pulling the trigger – as the ones responsible for the death or injuries of those they are targeting. But my research suggests that over the past few decades an unlikely profession has become deeply involved in the conduct of war: lawyers.

Legal advisers (also called military lawyers) are trained as soldiers and are also qualified lawyers. It’s a military lawyer’s job to interpret the myriad rules…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Public health officials are failing to communicate effectively about AstraZeneca
~ Seti: how microbes could communicate with alien species
~ How sex work has been affected by the pandemic
~ Dunbar’s number: why my theory that humans can only maintain 150 friendships has withstood 30 years of scrutiny
~ Israel-Palestine conflict: the role of Hamas and Fatah rivalry in latest violence
~ Confusing AstraZeneca warfare messaging: Destroy the COVID-19 enemy fast, but wait
~ Anti-Black racism is not a 'consensual schoolyard fight'
~ Curious Kids: Can dogs catch COVID-19?
~ Denying Black musicians their royalties has a history emerging out of slavery
~ Teeth of fallen soldiers hold evidence that foreigners fought alongside ancient Greeks, challenging millennia of military history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter