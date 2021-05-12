Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's okada motorcycles have a bad image, but banning them solves nothing

By Chidi Nzeadibe, Professor of Environmental Management & Sustainability, University of Nigeria
Share this article
Lagos has witnessed a growing number of commercial motorcyclists in recent times, transporting people and goods in and around the state. Many of these operators moved in from northern Nigeria, where authorities banned the use of motorcycles – notoriously used by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and kidnappers to carry out attacks. In Lagos, these motorcyclists – popularly known as okada – aren’t always popular and face…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Public health officials are failing to communicate effectively about AstraZeneca
~ Seti: how microbes could communicate with alien species
~ How sex work has been affected by the pandemic
~ Dunbar’s number: why my theory that humans can only maintain 150 friendships has withstood 30 years of scrutiny
~ Israel-Palestine conflict: the role of Hamas and Fatah rivalry in latest violence
~ Confusing AstraZeneca warfare messaging: Destroy the COVID-19 enemy fast, but wait
~ Anti-Black racism is not a 'consensual schoolyard fight'
~ Curious Kids: Can dogs catch COVID-19?
~ Denying Black musicians their royalties has a history emerging out of slavery
~ Teeth of fallen soldiers hold evidence that foreigners fought alongside ancient Greeks, challenging millennia of military history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter