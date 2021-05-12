Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's road traffic problems have deep and spreading roots

By Festival Godwin Boateng, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Sustainable Urban Development, The Earth Institute, Columbia University
Much has been written about the crashes, congestion and pollution on Ghana’s roads. Road injury is among the top 10 causes of deaths in the country. One report suggests that about $230 million is spent annually on emergency and trauma care associated with motor accidents alone.

The heavy traffic jams don’t just undermine productivity,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


