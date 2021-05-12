Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s happened to Keir Starmer’s leadership?

By Karl Pike, Postdoctoral fellow, School of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London
In June last year, Ed Miliband was asked on The Andrew Marr Show whether Keir Starmer was going to be a better leader of the Labour Party than he had been. “Definitely,” he responded, adding: “I certainly never had his approval ratings”.

Today, Starmer is experiencing the kind of “under pressure” headlines more familiar to past Labour leaders, with criticism of his strategy and political management.

So what’s happened? It has clearly been an unusual time for an opposition leader. Travel…


