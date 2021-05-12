Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria pressures reporters by delaying renewal of accreditation

By raniac
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the Algerian government’s use of delays in renewing press accreditation to put pressure on reporters employed by foreign media, many of whom have been waiting for months for their 2021 accreditation. The accreditation renewal process should be more transparent, RSF says.


© Reporters without borders -


