Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Simon Birmingham and Jim Chalmers on a big spending budget

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
This year’s budget, handed down on Tuesday, boasts plenty of winners and minimal direct losers. Spending is lavish, with the government doing its utmost to avoid offending voters.

The big spending commitments include:
  • $17.7 billion for aged care over five years
  • $2.3 billion for mental health
  • $1.7 billion in changes to childcare
  • $1.1 billion for women’s safety
  • $1.9 billion for the rollout of the COVID vaccine
  • $20.7 billion in support for business through tax breaks
  • $2.7 billion in new apprenticeships
  • $15 billion…


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -


