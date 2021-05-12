Evolution of a smile: 400 million year old spiny fish overturns shark theory of tooth origins
By Benedict King, Postdoctoral research associate, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Martin Rücklin, Senior researcher in palaeobiology, Naturalis Biodiversity Center
Philip C J Donoghue, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Bristol
Scientists have long believed that sharks were the first vertebrates to evolve teeth. Our new study reveals a more complex history.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 12, 2021