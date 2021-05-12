TRIPS waiver: US support is a major step but no guarantee of COVID-19 vaccine equity
By Erin Hannah, Department Chair/Associate Professor of Political Science, King's University College, Western University
James Scott, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, King's College London
Silke Trommer, Senior Lecturer Politics, University of Manchester
Sophie Harman, Professor of International Politics, Queen Mary University of London
In a momentous shift, the US recently agreed to support a waiver of the Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPs) agreement at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The waiver would suspend intellectual property rights, such as patents and trademarks, on products required to fight COVID-19 for the duration of the pandemic.
Until the announcement, the US, alongside the European Union, Norway, Canada, Australia, the…
