Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Has the government rescued the arts in this budget? There are some winners but not much has changed

By Jo Caust, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow (Hon), School of Culture and Communication, The University of Melbourne
The government needs to address the whole ecosystem of the arts, increasing funding to the Australia Council so individual artists and small organisations get adequate support.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


