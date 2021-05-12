Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A bigger budget for mental health services won't necessarily improve Australia's mental health

By Anthony Jorm, Professor emeritus, The University of Melbourne
The federal budget's A$2.3 billion for mental health may well make it easier to access services. But there's no guarantee this will translate to improved mental health in Australia — here's why.


© The Conversation


