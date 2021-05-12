Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why public health officials are failing to effectively communicate during COVID-19

By Sibo Chen, Assistant Professor, School of Professional Communication, Ryerson University
Share this article
Canadian public health organizations have run into a serious communication problem about the AstraZeneca vaccine. Crisis management and communication theories explains what's gone wrong.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Israel-Palestinian violence: why East Jerusalem has become a flashpoint in a decades-old conflict
~ Did someone drop a zero? Australia's digital economy budget spend should be 10 times bigger
~ Budget package doesn't guarantee aged-care residents will get better care
~ 'Insulting' and 'degrading': budget funding for childcare may help families but educators are still being paid pennies
~ How China used the media to spread its COVID narrative — and win friends around the world
~ Should we vaccinate all returned travellers in hotel quarantine? It's no magic fix but it could reduce risks
~ UN: Governments Should Urge Xinjiang Inquiry
~ Indonesia: Drop Charges, Release Peaceful Papuan Activist
~ Joe Biden reinvents racism, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Israeli and Palestinian continue clashes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter