Human Rights Observatory

How China used the media to spread its COVID narrative — and win friends around the world

By Julia Bergin, Researcher, The University of Melbourne
Over half of the 50 nations in the International Federation of Journalists survey said coverage of China had become more positive in their national media since the onset of the pandemic.


© The Conversation -


