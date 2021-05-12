Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Drop Charges, Release Peaceful Papuan Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of West Papua shout slogans during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 1, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim (Jakarta) – Indonesian authorities should drop politically motivated treason charges and unconditionally release an activist detained for peacefully advocating Papuan independence, Human Rights Watch said today. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo should publicly direct security forces involved in counterinsurgency operations in Papua to act in accordance with international law or be held to account. On May 9, 2021, a special police unit, Satgas…


