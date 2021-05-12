Fewer hard hats, more soft hearts: budget pivots to women and care
By Danielle Wood, Chief executive officer, Grattan Institute
Tom Crowley, Associate, Grattan Institute
Last year’s post-budget photo ops were all heavy machinery and hard hats. But this year we can expect soft-focus shots with children and the elderly.
The big story of the budget is not just that the government is spending tens of billions more as we emerge from the recession; it is also the major shift in what the money will be spent on.
The change in fiscal strategy – from a “construction-led recovery” last year to a concerted emphasis on women and the care sector this year – is based on solid economic…
© The Conversation
