Human Rights Observatory

US approves its first big offshore wind farm, near Martha's Vineyard – it’s a breakthrough for the industry

By Erin Baker, Professor of Industrial Engineering Applied to Energy Policy, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Matthew Lackner, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Massachusetts Amherst
The Biden administration has a goal of getting from today's 42 megawatts of offshore wind power to nearly 30,000 by the end of the decade, but there are still obstacles ahead.


© The Conversation


