Human Rights Observatory

Blogger Jailed for 6.5 Years on Dubious Charges in Uzbekistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © YouTube/Otabek Sattoriy An Uzbekistan court’s decision to jail Otabek Sattoriy, an independent blogger who has investigated alleged corruption by local authorities, is a miscarriage of justice and blow to freedom of speech in Uzbekistan. On May 10 a Surkhandaryo region court found Sattoriy guilty on three counts of extortion and two counts of slander and sentenced him to six-and-a-half years in prison. Authorities initially brought the dubious criminal charges against Sattoriy for allegedly extorting a mobile phone from the head of a local bazaar. Following his…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


