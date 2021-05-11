Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID during pregnancy poses a low risk to newborns, new research shows

By Mikael Norman, Professor of Paediatrics and Neonatal Medicine, Karolinska Institutet
Share this article
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been great concern about how to protect the most vulnerable – particularly newborns. In past pandemics, newborn babies and young people have been at an increased risk of disease and death. This has probably influenced COVID-19 guidelines in hospitals and healthcare systems.

A recently published global survey found that newborns…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Curious Kids: Why do people with synaesthesia link senses, and how does it work?
~ Ottawa's $10-a-day child care promise should heed Québec’s insights about balancing low fees with high quality
~ Less hard hats, more soft hearts: budget pivots to women and care
~ Cuts, spends, debt: what you need to know about the budget at a glance
~ Doctors treating trans youth grapple with uncertainty, lack of training
~ Putting a dollar value on nature will give governments and businesses more reasons to protect it
~ Young farmers struggle with child care and health insurance – and that can threaten the future of family farms
~ US parents pay nearly double the 'affordable' cost for child care and preschool
~ How do I talk to my child about violence? 4 essential reads
~ How the Texas Top 10% Plan failed to attract more students to the state's flagship colleges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter