Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Less hard hats, more soft hearts: budget pivots to women and care

By Danielle Wood, Chief executive officer, Grattan Institute
Tom Crowley, Associate, Grattan Institute
Share this article
Last year’s post-budget photo ops were all heavy machinery and hard hats. But this year we can expect soft-focus shots with children and the elderly.

The big story of the budget is not just that the government is spending tens of billions more as we emerge from the recession; it is also the major shift in what the money will be spent on.

The change in fiscal strategy – from a “construction-led recovery” last year to a concerted emphasis on women and the care sector this year – is based on solid economic…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cuts, spends, debt: what you need to know about the budget at a glance
~ Doctors treating trans youth grapple with uncertainty, lack of training
~ Putting a dollar value on nature will give governments and businesses more reasons to protect it
~ Young farmers struggle with child care and health insurance – and that can threaten the future of family farms
~ US parents pay nearly double the 'affordable' cost for child care and preschool
~ How do I talk to my child about violence? 4 essential reads
~ How the Texas Top 10% Plan failed to attract more students to the state's flagship colleges
~ Robert Owen, born 250 years ago, tried to use his wealth to perfect humanity in a radically equal society
~ Gender pension gap: why women save less - and why that's changing dramatically
~ Relationships during a pandemic: How dating apps have adapted to COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter