Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Texas Top 10% Plan failed to attract more students to the state's flagship colleges

By Kalena E. Cortes, Associate Professor, The Bush School of Government and Public Service, Texas A&M University
Daniel Klasik, Assistant Professor of Educational Policy, Organization, & Leadership, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
New research shows an ambitious state plan to broaden diversity at public universities is missing the mark when it comes to flagship universities.


© The Conversation -


