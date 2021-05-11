Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

When your dream job is a nightmare

By Lisa Cohen, Associate Professor, Business Administration, McGill University
Sandra E. Spataro, Professor, Northern Kentucky University
So you snagged your dream job. And it quickly became the stuff of nightmares, filled with mundane tasks and drudgery. What can employees and employers do?


© The Conversation


